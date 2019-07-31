Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,769,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 339.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after purchasing an additional 181,006 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 546,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,115,000 after purchasing an additional 151,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 259.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 66,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $556,937.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $81.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75. SL Green Realty Corp has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $244.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

