Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,837 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,656,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,541,000 after acquiring an additional 497,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,485,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,696,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,396,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,210,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,283,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after buying an additional 154,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. 483,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,337. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $63.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41.

