Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,791 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.8% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 64,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $53.52.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

