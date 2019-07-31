Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 816 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.19. 123,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,056. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.68. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $89.01 and a 12-month high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

