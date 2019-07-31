Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,380 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 208.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 616 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 185.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.88. 216,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.52.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

