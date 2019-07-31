Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cerner by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after purchasing an additional 307,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,593,000 after purchasing an additional 342,029 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cerner by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.36.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $100,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,468 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $723,234.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,226 shares in the company, valued at $568,334.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,893. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

