Teloscoin Achieves Market Cap of $648,927.00 (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded 61.1% higher against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, BiteBTC and Graviex. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $648,927.00 and $16,037.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Teloscoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00281972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.00 or 0.01531948 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00118470 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021778 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin’s total supply is 105,857,945 coins and its circulating supply is 101,602,922 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

Teloscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Teloscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Teloscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.