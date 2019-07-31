Tempur Sealy International Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPX. TheStreet downgraded shares of TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

NYSE TPX opened at $80.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $1,472,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,567,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $253,255.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,234 shares of company stock valued at $4,902,045. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

