Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues Earnings Results

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.73 million. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of TENB stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 56,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,640. Tenable has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, CRO John Negron sold 32,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $965,054.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,144. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.