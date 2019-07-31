Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Tennant had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $299.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant updated its FY19 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $6.14 on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $791,642.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,013.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,335 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $78,724.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,869,069. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNC. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tennant in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tennant by 2,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

