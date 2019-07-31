TenX Market Capitalization Achieves $18.38 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last week, TenX has traded up 24.4% against the dollar. One TenX token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001584 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Coinrail, Gate.io and Huobi. TenX has a total market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00276242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.98 or 0.01466008 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00116053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022214 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000593 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,739,173 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, BitBay, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Livecoin, Huobi, Gate.io, Liqui, Kucoin, Neraex, BigONE, HitBTC, COSS, Bit-Z, Coinrail, OKEx, IDEX, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.