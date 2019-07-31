Terex (NYSE:TEX) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.Terex also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.40-3.80 EPS.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $30.66. 1,003,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32. Terex has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $44.33.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on Terex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.08.

In other Terex news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $43,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,020 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

