Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32. Terex has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $44.33.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Terex had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,581 shares of company stock worth $46,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.