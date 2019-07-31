Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Terex also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.40-3.80 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TEX. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Terex to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.08.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of Terex stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.32. Terex has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $44.33.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $43,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.