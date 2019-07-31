Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Territorial Bancorp worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 514.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Ralph Y. Nakatsuka sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,865.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Vernon Hirata sold 2,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $68,992.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,504 shares of company stock worth $683,489. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087. The stock has a market cap of $280.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $15.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Territorial Bancorp Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.