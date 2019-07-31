Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $610-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.98 million.Tetra Tech also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.10-3.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.73. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $86.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.65 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 95,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $6,894,451.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $58,679.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,483.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,375 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,003. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

