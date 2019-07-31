Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.42.

A number of research firms have commented on TXRH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,777,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 377.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 488,417 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 966,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,722,000 after purchasing an additional 240,515 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,140,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,146,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,217.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,814. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

