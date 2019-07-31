THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

THC Biomed Intl Ltd (OTCMKTS:THCBF)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, approximately 3,651 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 70,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About THC Biomed Intl (OTCMKTS:THCBF)

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

