The Ensign Group (ENSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.22-2.30 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.22-2.30 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $549.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.78. The stock had a trading volume of 140,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.44. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $158,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,868,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $46,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,547 shares of company stock valued at $242,252 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

