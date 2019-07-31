The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.69-2.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion.The GEO Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.69-2.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,391. The GEO Group has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $51,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.