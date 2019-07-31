Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Shares Up 9.4%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35, 314,038 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 339,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 million and a P/E ratio of -14.04.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.12 million during the quarter.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile (CVE:TLT)

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

