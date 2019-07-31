THIN FILM ELECT/S (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Shares Down 31%

THIN FILM ELECT/S (OTCMKTS:TFECY) dropped 31% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17.

THIN FILM ELECT/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TFECY)

Thin Film Electronics ASA provides near field communication (NFC) mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions by printed electronics technology in Norway. It develops printed tags, labels, and systems, which include sensing and wireless communication. The company's products include NFC OpenSense tags that provides smartphone-centric NFC readability before and after product opening; NFC SpeedTap tags, which are wireless tags that enable smartphones to communicate with everyday objects in support of B2B and B2C use cases; and CNECT, a multi-tenant cloud-based platform that allows brands to connect with consumers by enabling engagement through a direct tap or touch of an NFC label.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for THIN FILM ELECT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THIN FILM ELECT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.