THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20, 3,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 34,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in THL Credit Senior Loan Fund were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF)

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

