Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,477,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 46.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,501.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

THO traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $59.88. 6,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.