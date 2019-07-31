TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Issues Earnings Results

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TiVo stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,794,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of TiVo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TiVo by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TiVo by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TiVo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 130,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of TiVo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of TiVo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

