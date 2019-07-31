TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Shares Down 7.6%

Tix Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIXC)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, 2,225 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC)

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

