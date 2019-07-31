Tlwm Lowers Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Tlwm decreased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,722,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,508 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,845. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.40 per share, with a total value of $1,007,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,274. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

