Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Chevron by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Chevron by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.72.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.81. 2,345,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $128.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.95. The company has a market capitalization of $236.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

