TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.40. TOP SHIPS shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 16,518 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Get TOP SHIPS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46.

About TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for TOP SHIPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP SHIPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.