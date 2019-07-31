Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Torchmark by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,420,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Torchmark by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Torchmark by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,820,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,192,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Torchmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,330,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMK stock opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $93.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.26%.

In other Torchmark news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 12,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $1,113,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,616,450.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 696,373 shares in the company, valued at $60,591,414.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,292 shares of company stock worth $18,825,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

TMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Torchmark presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

