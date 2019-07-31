Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Insider Sells $5,251,200.00 in Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Brian John Stempeck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.56, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $263.31. 1,164,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,298. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.13 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 59.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 213.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.24.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

