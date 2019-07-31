Traid (TRAID) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Traid has a market cap of $7,396.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Traid has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar. One Traid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Traid alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Traid

TRAID is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 41,144,080 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,080 coins. Traid’s official message board is www.traid.tv/blog. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.