TransDigm Group (TDG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $16.47-17.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $16.47-17.15 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TDG traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $488.52. 5,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,901. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $307.36 and a 52 week high of $502.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.75.

In other news, Director John Staer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.67, for a total value of $1,161,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,756.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.89, for a total value of $7,975,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $30,135,018. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.27.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

