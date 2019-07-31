TransferCoin (TX) Reaches Market Cap of $111,670.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $111,670.00 and $828.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019295 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000387 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 7,986,193 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

