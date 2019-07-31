Travala Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Travala has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Kucoin. Over the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Travala alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.37 or 0.05875163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00047456 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000197 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001016 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Travala Profile

Travala (AVA) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Travala’s official website is www.travala.com. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala.

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.