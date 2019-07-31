TravelNote (TVNT) Trading 448.2% Higher Over Last Week

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 71.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. TravelNote has a total market cap of $38,839.00 and approximately $1,335.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 448.2% higher against the dollar. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00275696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.01466365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00116591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021654 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TravelNote Token Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

