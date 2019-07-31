Tribune Publishing (TPCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.40 million. Tribune Publishing had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 24.95%.

TPCO stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPCO shares. TheStreet cut Tribune Publishing from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 13th.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

