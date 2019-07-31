TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $239.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. TriMas had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. TriMas updated its FY19 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

TRS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.33. 4,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42. TriMas has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In other news, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 8,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $243,762.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,142.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Amato sold 14,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $459,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,726.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,389. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

