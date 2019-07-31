Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $789-819 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.49 million.Trimble also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.91-1.99 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trimble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Trimble has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $804.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, insider James A. Kirkland sold 5,430 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $223,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,492.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merit E. Janow sold 8,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $324,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,393.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,192. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

