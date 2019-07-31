Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report $1.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53. Trinseo posted earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 4.61%. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank raised MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

In other Trinseo news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $92,773.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at $449,120.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,396 shares of company stock valued at $754,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trinseo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 556.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,004,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,995,000 after acquiring an additional 84,949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

TSE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $82.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

