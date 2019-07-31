Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Get Trivago alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trivago currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.25.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.29, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trivago has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.54.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.28 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 4.27%. Trivago’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trivago in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Trivago in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Trivago by 4,997.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 201,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 197,332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trivago in the first quarter valued at about $3,989,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Trivago by 28.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.