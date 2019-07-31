Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Issues Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $93.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Turning Point Brands updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $41.19. 5,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,862. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company.

In related news, Director H.C. Charles Diao acquired 2,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.54 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 309,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after buying an additional 56,845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 150.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 23,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

