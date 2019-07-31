UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stake Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,162 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of UDR worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $233,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,874,370.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,118 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,823. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.47. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.13 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.41 million. UDR had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 5.38%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.