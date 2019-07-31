Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zai Lab from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $588.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,670 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $122,680.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,589.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 38,384 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $517,800.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,037.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 451.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 77.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth $114,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

