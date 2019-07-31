Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour updated its FY19 guidance to $0.33-0.34 EPS.

Under Armour stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,853,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,704. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.47.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.