Unify (UNIFY) Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and YoBit. Unify has a market capitalization of $135,358.00 and $3,025.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unify has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00984767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000364 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000692 BTC.

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

