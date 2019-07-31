United Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAB) Major Shareholder Tony Verzura Sells 364,000 Shares

United Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CNAB) major shareholder Tony Verzura sold 364,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tony Verzura also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Cannabis alerts:

On Wednesday, June 26th, Tony Verzura sold 2,800,000 shares of United Cannabis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total transaction of $700,000.00.

CNAB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 366,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45. United Cannabis Corp has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

United Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CNAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

About United Cannabis

United Cannabis Corporation owns intellectual properties related to growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization, and distribution of medical marijuana and marijuana infused products in the United States. The company focuses on developing therapeutics, including Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinal products for supplement deficiencies related to the endocannabinoid system, including pain, neuropathy, arthritis, MS, IBS, autism, seizures, eczema, sleep, anxiety, head trauma, opioid dependency, and clinical endocannabinoid deficiencies; and Prana Aromatherapy Transdermal Roll-on line that provides targeted and large surface relief with combinations of aromatherapy.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for United Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.