United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,648,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 816,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,657,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.82.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.89. 128,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,961. The company has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

