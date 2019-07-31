United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America set a $77.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $15.53. 273,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,106,080. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.86. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 24,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

