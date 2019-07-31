United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Holdings Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Technologies news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,246.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,600. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $100.48 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

